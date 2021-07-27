How To Get Tickets To The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

It’s almost time to get tickets to the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The ceremony is slated for Saturday, October 30 at 8 p.m. It’ll be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max, according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday (July 30), beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

The iconic Rock Hall revealed its list of 16 Induction nominees, including seven artists nominated for the first time. Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris announced the Class of 2021 in May. The list includes Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren in the performer category.

The ceremony will also honor Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron for the Early Influence Award; LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads for the Musical Excellence Award; and Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Tickets will be available at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com on Friday (July 30).