Nashville Could See 100-Degree Weather For First Time In Nearly A Decade

As the peak of the summer season draws closer, the temperatures continue to rise. While Middle Tennessee has already experienced high temps and humidity, it now appears that the region could soon hit triple digits as early as this week.

Nashville is expected to see 100-degree temperatures on Thursday (July 29), a number that the city has not seen in more than 3,300 days, or nearly a decade, according to the the Nashville Weather Service, per News Channel 5.

As the temperatures rise and families try to soak up the last days of summer vacation, it's important to understand the symptoms of heat-related illnesses, such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, they could exhibit heavy sweating and cold skin, a fast and weak pulse, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, fainting and more. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these individuals should be moved to a cool place, sip some water, and loosen any tight-fitting clothes. Get medical attention if symptoms get worse, last longer than one hour, or if they are vomiting.

In the case of heat stroke, individuals could experience a high body temperature, a rapid strong pulse, headache, dizziness, fainting, confusion, hot skin and more. As heat stroke is a medical emergency, call 911. The individual should be moved to a cooler place and attempts should be made to lower their body temperature with cool cloths or bath. The CDC recommends not giving the person anything to drink.

"Many people start to feel feat exhaustion very quickly. They start to develop cramps, particularly in their lower extremities," said Dr. Jeffry Davidson, with emergency medicine. "They get extremes of thirst if they just can't quench their thirst. They stop sweating sometimes, initially they're sweating a lot."

Here are some tips to stay safe in high temperatures.

Drink plenty of water

Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing

Reduce high-energy activity

Find shade if outdoors

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit the CDC's website here.