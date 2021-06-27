Heat Wave Shatters Seattle Record For Hottest Day In June

A historic heat wave sweeping the Pacific Northwest has broken records in Seattle, according to KOMO.

Sea-Tac Airport hit 101 degrees on Saturday, June 26, shattering the record for the hottest day in June. The previous record temperature was 96 degrees in June 2017, reporters said.

"June 26 also broke the warmest low-temperature record for June with a low of 69 degrees. It marks the second warmest morning since record-keeping began in the state of Washington," KING 5 reported.

Some neighborhoods saw triple-digit temperatures on Saturday, too, including Tacoma, Shelton, and Bremerton. Temperatures are expected to climb on Monday (June 28), forecasters say.

"Right now, highs are forecast to be between 100-110 degrees in Western Washington Sunday [June 27]. Some areas could nudge closer to 115-120 degrees on Monday," KOMO reporter Abby Acone wrote.