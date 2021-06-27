Feedback

Heat Wave Shatters Seattle Record For Hottest Day In June

By Zuri Anderson

June 27, 2021

Heat wave concrept
Photo: Getty Images

A historic heat wave sweeping the Pacific Northwest has broken records in Seattle, according to KOMO.

Sea-Tac Airport hit 101 degrees on Saturday, June 26, shattering the record for the hottest day in June. The previous record temperature was 96 degrees in June 2017, reporters said.

"June 26 also broke the warmest low-temperature record for June with a low of 69 degrees. It marks the second warmest morning since record-keeping began in the state of Washington," KING 5 reported.

Some neighborhoods saw triple-digit temperatures on Saturday, too, including Tacoma, Shelton, and Bremerton. Temperatures are expected to climb on Monday (June 28), forecasters say.

"Right now, highs are forecast to be between 100-110 degrees in Western Washington Sunday [June 27]. Some areas could nudge closer to 115-120 degrees on Monday," KOMO reporter Abby Acone wrote.

An Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect throughout all of Washington, including beaches, until 9 p.m. Monday.

Many homes in Seattle are lacking AC units during this four-day hot weather, and may not see them for months. As a result, residents are finding many ways to stay cool during this unprecedented weather. We also provided some tips here.

