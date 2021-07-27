Paris Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum

During an appearance with On Air With Ryan Seacrest in October 2020, Hilton gushed about her boyfriend after reaching their 10-month anniversary.

"He's very romantic. ... I've never opened my heart ever until now," she said. "Just from going through so many things in life, I never really truly loved anyone because I didn't even know who I was and I just wasn't ready for that type of love and I feel like we met in the perfect time in my life. ... Everything happens for a reason because now I've found my forever."

The hotel heiress also confirmed that the two were planning on starting a family, and even revealed that they had named their future children, as she had frozen her eggs.

"We already talked about it and agreed upon it," she said. "I haven't named the boy yet, but the girl is named London Marilyn. ... I'm trying to figure out a boy's name that's a good city," adding, "Maybe Paris Jr."

