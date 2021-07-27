Paris Hilton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiance Carter Reum
By Sarah Tate
July 27, 2021
Paris Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.
The socialite-turned-entrepreneur and the venture capitalist, both 40, got engaged earlier this year, but have reportedly already started their family, per Page Six. Representatives for Hilton declined to comment to the outlet, while reps for Reum have not returned a request for comment.
Hilton announced their engagement in February in an Instagram post.
"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she captioned the video, which shows Reum down on one knee before the two share a kiss. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise."
As they walked to dinner, Hilton said Reum led them to a cabana filled with flowers before dropping down on knee.
"I said yes, yes to forever," she continued. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."
During an appearance with On Air With Ryan Seacrest in October 2020, Hilton gushed about her boyfriend after reaching their 10-month anniversary.
"He's very romantic. ... I've never opened my heart ever until now," she said. "Just from going through so many things in life, I never really truly loved anyone because I didn't even know who I was and I just wasn't ready for that type of love and I feel like we met in the perfect time in my life. ... Everything happens for a reason because now I've found my forever."
The hotel heiress also confirmed that the two were planning on starting a family, and even revealed that they had named their future children, as she had frozen her eggs.
"We already talked about it and agreed upon it," she said. "I haven't named the boy yet, but the girl is named London Marilyn. ... I'm trying to figure out a boy's name that's a good city," adding, "Maybe Paris Jr."
