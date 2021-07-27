PHOTO: Derek Watt Wears The Most Pittsburgh Shirt Ever To Training Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt seems to be adapting well to his new home.

Watt -- who joined the Steelers last offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers -- showed up to training camp on Tuesday (July 27) morning wearing a t-shirt resembling the most Pittsburgh t-shirt possible.

The red shirt featured the phrase "I put tomato ketchup on my ketchup" in the font, color scheme and shape of the iconic label featured on the Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles.

The shirt was an obvious nod to both the Pittsburgh based company itself and its role as the Steelers' home stadium's namesake, as the team began its first day of training camp at Heinz Field on Tuesday.