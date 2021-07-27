PHOTO: Derek Watt Wears The Most Pittsburgh Shirt Ever To Training Camp

By Jason Hall

July 27, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Giants
Photo: Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt seems to be adapting well to his new home.

Watt -- who joined the Steelers last offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers -- showed up to training camp on Tuesday (July 27) morning wearing a t-shirt resembling the most Pittsburgh t-shirt possible.

The red shirt featured the phrase "I put tomato ketchup on my ketchup" in the font, color scheme and shape of the iconic label featured on the Heinz Tomato Ketchup bottles.

The shirt was an obvious nod to both the Pittsburgh based company itself and its role as the Steelers' home stadium's namesake, as the team began its first day of training camp at Heinz Field on Tuesday.

Last month, the Steelers announced they changed their initial plans to hold training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe with fans on campus, as it didn't adhere to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Training camp instead began at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex last week before opening to the public at Heinz Field this week.

The Steelers said they planned to host fans at Heinz Field for a select number of practices beginning on Wednesday (July 28) through August 18.

Watt signed a three-year, $9.75 million deal to join the Steelers in March 2020, reuniting with his younger brother, All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

The Wisconsin native was selected by the Chargers in the sixth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a standout career at the University of Wisconsin, where both T.J. and older brother, J.J. Watt, also spent their collegiate careers.

