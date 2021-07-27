This Restaurant In Suburban Atlanta Has The Best Burgers In The Whole State

There are tons of places to grab a burger, but some of them will hit the spot more than others.

If you’re looking for the best one to sink your teeth into, Food & Wine has you covered.

The culinary information hub sought the best burgers in every state, explaining that the goal was to find the ones that go beyond being Instagrammable.

The search all began after a visit to Swenson’s Drive-In in Akron, Ohio, “one of the finest little restaurant chains in the country that most Americans haven't heard of.” The “Galley Boy” burger is delicious, but not exactly a photogenic one, Food & Wine explains. Now, there’s a list “packed with classic, straight-shooting burgers” from each state.

There are plenty of places to grab a good burger in Georgia. But which one stood out to Food & Wine?

The Peach State’s best burger is from NFA Burger, located in Dunwoody.

Here’s what Food & Wine said about it, in part:

“…those in search of the best know to make tracks for that one Chevron station in suburban Dunwoody, where pop-up veteran Billy Kramer operates NFA Burgers, which moved into permanent digs in late 2019.”

