This Chicago Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In The Whole State

By Kelly Fisher

July 27, 2021

There are tons of places to grab a burger, but some of them will hit the spot more than others.

If you’re looking for the best one to sink your teeth into, Food & Wine has you covered.

The culinary information hub sought the best burgers in every state, explaining that the goal was to find the ones that go beyond being Instagrammable.

The search all began after a visit to Swenson’s Drive-In in Akron, Ohio, “one of the finest little restaurant chains in the country that most Americans haven't heard of.” The “Galley Boy” burger is delicious, but not exactly a photogenic one, Food & Wine explains. Now, there’s a list “packed with classic, straight-shooting burgers” from each state.

There are plenty of places to grab a good burger in Illinois. But which one grabbed Food & Wine’s attention?

The best one is from Top Notch Beefburgers in Chicago.

Here’s what Food & Wine said about it, in part:

“Opened in 1942 by a family of Armenian immigrants, the restaurant, which moved to its permanent home in the 1950s, is fashioned like a classic old coffee shop, with a long counter and spacious booths, little league teams on summer nights, and politicians holding court at election time.”

See the rest from Food & Wine here.

