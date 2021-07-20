Can You Guess Illinois' Signature Food?

By Kelly Fisher

July 20, 2021

Overhead view of table during Christmas dinner
Photo: E+

Everyone loves classic comfort foods, and some of the delicacies are even better when they’re from your hometown.

That’s why Stacker mapped out the best signature foods from every state.

They’re all beloved treats, not meant to help you “shed any pounds or take inches off the waistline,” the data journalism hub notes.

But for some states, it was no easy task:

“The trouble is, most states have a cornucopia of foods to hold up as their iconic dishes, opening up endless opportunities for debate and disagreement.
“(For example), New York’s signature food might be the bagel, especially one smeared with cream cheese and topped with lox, but what about thin-crust pizza, spicy buffalo wings, and zesty Manhattan clam chowder?”

So, which treats stood out to Stacker in its “mouthwatering and not at all scientific” quest for each state’s signature foods?

Unsurprisingly, Illinois’ signature food is Chicago deep dish pizza.

Here’s what Stacker wrote about it:

“Downstaters in Illinois may disagree, but Illinois’ signature dish has to be Chicago deep dish pizza. Invented in the 1940s, it is pizza like no other—rich with cheese and tomato sauce and usually eaten with a fork and knife. Recent news reports found visitors to Chicago defying the state’s 14-day coronavirus quarantine to dine on deep dish pizza.”

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.

Chicago style deep dish pizza with a piece cut out
Photo: Getty Images

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess Illinois' Signature Food?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.