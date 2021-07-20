Can You Guess Illinois' Signature Food?

Everyone loves classic comfort foods, and some of the delicacies are even better when they’re from your hometown.

That’s why Stacker mapped out the best signature foods from every state.

They’re all beloved treats, not meant to help you “shed any pounds or take inches off the waistline,” the data journalism hub notes.

But for some states, it was no easy task:

“The trouble is, most states have a cornucopia of foods to hold up as their iconic dishes, opening up endless opportunities for debate and disagreement.

“(For example), New York’s signature food might be the bagel, especially one smeared with cream cheese and topped with lox, but what about thin-crust pizza, spicy buffalo wings, and zesty Manhattan clam chowder?”

So, which treats stood out to Stacker in its “mouthwatering and not at all scientific” quest for each state’s signature foods?

Unsurprisingly, Illinois’ signature food is Chicago deep dish pizza.

Here’s what Stacker wrote about it:

“Downstaters in Illinois may disagree, but Illinois’ signature dish has to be Chicago deep dish pizza. Invented in the 1940s, it is pizza like no other—rich with cheese and tomato sauce and usually eaten with a fork and knife. Recent news reports found visitors to Chicago defying the state’s 14-day coronavirus quarantine to dine on deep dish pizza.”

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.