Vezina Winner Marc-Andre Fleury Traded By Golden Knights: Report

Fleury was instrumental in the Golden Knights' immediate success during their first NHL season (2017-18), joining the team through the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and serving as the team's primary goaltender.

Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 before being eliminated by the Washington Capitals in five games.

The Golden Knights also reached the semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs before being eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Fleury remained one of the league's top performing goaltenders, posting a 26-10-0 overall record and .912 save percentage and winning the William M. Jennings and Vezina trophies last season.

The Quebec native was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent his first 13 seasons with the franchise, winning three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Last month, Fleury earned his 490th career win, passing Roberto Luongo for third all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).

Fleury was also a member of the Canadian Olympic team, which won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.