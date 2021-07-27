Vezina Winner Marc-Andre Fleury Traded By Golden Knights: Report

By Jason Hall

July 27, 2021

Vancouver Canucks v Vegas Golden Knights - Game One
Photo: Getty Images

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fluery has reportedly been traded by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Athletic reports Fleury, 36, was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Mikael Hakkarainen, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

The source told the Athletic Fleury found out about the trade -- which is pending an official call with the NHL -- via Twitter.

The goaltender's agent, Allan Walsh, confirmed Fleury "still hasn't heard from anybody with the Vegas Golden Knights" and "will be taking time to discuss his situation with his family and seriously evaluate his hockey future at this time" in a post on his verified Twitter account Tuesday (July 27).

Fleury was instrumental in the Golden Knights' immediate success during their first NHL season (2017-18), joining the team through the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and serving as the team's primary goaltender.

Vegas reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 before being eliminated by the Washington Capitals in five games.

The Golden Knights also reached the semifinals during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs before being eliminated by the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Fleury remained one of the league's top performing goaltenders, posting a 26-10-0 overall record and .912 save percentage and winning the William M. Jennings and Vezina trophies last season.

The Quebec native was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins at No. 1 overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and spent his first 13 seasons with the franchise, winning three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

Last month, Fleury earned his 490th career win, passing Roberto Luongo for third all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur (691) and Patrick Roy (551).

Fleury was also a member of the Canadian Olympic team, which won gold in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

