Watch: Woman Waves Trump Flag While Driving On Minnesota Capitol Grounds

A news conference held on Minnesota State Capitol grounds Monday (July 26) was interrupted when a woman drove her SUV onto the capitol's south lawn while waving a Trump flag out of her car window.

In a statement made to NBC News, Bruce Gordon, communications director of the state Public Safety Department, said the woman behind the wheel was 52-year-old Tammi Jeka.

NBC News reported that Jeka first drove onto the capitol's sidewalk. Then, when troopers told her to head to the street where she would be cited, she drove on the lawn before heading back to the roadway.

When Jeka made it to the steps of the capitol, she argued with people that approached her car and shouted, "I am a white woman. There is only one race."