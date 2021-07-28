Aly Raisman Praises Simone Biles, Calls U.S. Gymnastics 'Disaster'

Raisman also acknowledged that Biles' situation may hint at more issues behind the scenes at USA Gymnastics, which she referred to as being "an absolute disaster for years."

The organization has been at the center of controversy since Biles and Raisman led the U.S. women's team to a total of 12 gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.

Since then, former team doctor Larry Nassar was revealed to have sexually abused hundreds of young women, including Biles and Raisman, who spoke at his 2018 sentencing for a de facto life sentence.

"Unfortunately, not enough has changed to believe in a safer future," Raisman told CNN. "I think this really just shows the lack of leadership at USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee. Their best athlete is struggling and is someone there to help her? I think it's an important question that we should be asking. Does Simone have the support that she needs?"

"I know it was not discussed much when I was training, and we didn't feel like we had access to mental health experts to help us through the stress, so that's definitely something that needs to change and they need to have that for these athletes."

Raisman also showed support of her former teammate's decision in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday after Biles' announced withdrawal.

"Wish I could give you the biggest hug. Sending you all the love & support @simonebiles," Raisman shared along with two photos from the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.