Check Your Tickets: $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Unclaimed In Wisconsin

One lucky Wisconsin resident is the winner of a $100,000 lottery ticket.

A winning All or Nothing Wisconsin Lottery ticket will expire Friday, July 30, if it is not claimed.

According to CBS 58, officials say it was purchased for the January 31 Midday drawing at the Station Prospect LLC in North Fond Du Lac.

The matching numbers on the winning $100,000 ticket were 2-9-10-12-13-15-17-18-19-20-21. The winning ticket needs to be claimed at either of the Madison or Milwaukee lottery offices to collect the money.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery website, the odds of winning the All or Nothing top prize are 1 in 352,716. All or Nothing tickets are sold for $2. The drawings for the lottery game are held twice daily.

If interested in participating in other Wisconsin Lotteries, the next Wisconsin Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $186 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $166 million, and the next Megabucks drawing has an estimated jackpot of $2.9 million.

For more information on the Wisconsin Lottery, you can check out the official Wisconsin Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.