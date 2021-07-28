Justin Bieber Praises Simone Biles For Withdrawing From Olympic Events

Justin Bieber praised Simone Biles's decision to withdraw from several events during the Tokyo Olympics, saying he was "so proud" of the Olympic gymnast. After previously withdrawing from the team finals, Biles announced Wednesday (July 28) that she would also step back from the all-around final event, of which she is the current Olympic champion.

"nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw," the pop star wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon. "It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul."

Bieber said he related to Biles's decision to step away from some of the Olympic events, referencing his choice to leave his previous tour before it ended.

"People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health," he wrote.