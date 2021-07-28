Justin Bieber Praises Simone Biles For Withdrawing From Olympic Events
By Sarah Tate
July 28, 2021
Justin Bieber praised Simone Biles's decision to withdraw from several events during the Tokyo Olympics, saying he was "so proud" of the Olympic gymnast. After previously withdrawing from the team finals, Biles announced Wednesday (July 28) that she would also step back from the all-around final event, of which she is the current Olympic champion.
"nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don't know each other but I'm so proud of the decision to withdraw," the pop star wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon. "It's as simple as - what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul."
Bieber said he related to Biles's decision to step away from some of the Olympic events, referencing his choice to leave his previous tour before it ended.
"People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health," he wrote.
"Sometimes our no's are more powerful than our yes's," he said. "When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it's important we take a step back to evaluate why."
In a press conference after withdrawing from the team finals, Biles confirmed her decision to step away was due to mental health concerns.
"Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out," she said, per CNN. "I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellbeing. She continued, "It just sucks when you're fighting with your own head. [We're] not just athletes, we're people at the end of the day."
Her decision has drawn praise from several athletes and celebrities, like former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman and former First Lady Michelle Obama.