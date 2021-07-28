Kelly Clarkson To Pay Brandon Blackstock $200K Per Month In Spousal Support

In June 2020, Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. Over a year later, Clarkson has now been ordered to pay her ex-husband nearly $200,000 in monthly spousal and child support.

According to a new report from People, Clarkson is now legally required to give Blackstock $150,000 for spousal support. She will also provide $45,601 per month in child support. The ruling comes from a Los Angeles County judge.

Blackstock, however, originally requested substantially more money from his ex-wife. He reportedly requested Clarkson pay $436,000 per month—$301,000 spousal support and an additional $1350,000 in child support.

While Blackstock was not granted the amount he was aiming for, he will take home $195,601 total per month from Clarkson. This adds up to about $2.4 million per year. Clarkson has also been ordered to pay $1.25 million of Blackstock's legal fees for their ongoing divorce proceedings.

This is just the latest development in the estranged couple's divorce proceedings. Back in November, Clarkson was granted primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remy. While Blackstock wanted to split custody and have the children spend half their time in Montana, Clarkson argued that arrangement would be "detrimental" to the kids. "The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state,” Clarkson's lawyer, Laura Wasser, said at the time.

Neither Clarkson nor Blackstock have publicly commented on this latest update in their ongoing divorce proceedings.