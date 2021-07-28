Man Drives Stolen Bus Across Several Counties, Crashes Loader Into His Home

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a school bus, leading cops on a chase across multiple counties, and eventually crashing a front-end loader into a home in Washington, Q13 FOX reports.

The wild incident went down Saturday night (July 24) near Leavenworth when Osprey Rafting employees spotted a man driving away in the company's privately-owned yellow school bus, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Officers tracked the bus down and spotted the driver run a red light near Monitor. The suspect allegedly kept driving even when deputies tried to pull the bus over.

"Washington’s new police reform laws no longer allow law enforcement to pursue a fleeing vehicle unless there is probable cause that a serious felony has occurred, so the deputies had to abandon the pursuit," according to reporters.