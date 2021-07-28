Masks Again Required At Kentucky State Government Buildings

By Anna Gallegos

July 28, 2021

Anyone entering a Kentucky state government building will be required to wear a face mask, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday.

All state employees will also be required to wear masks when they're indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

The new mask mandate goes into effect Thursday, July 29.

"Listen, I didn't want to have to go back to this. Nobody wants to have to go back to this. But at the same time, we pledged to protect one another, to be there for the Commonwealth. And as the CEO for this state, I want to set the right example for other employers out there, to make sure they protect their people.," Beshear said in a video message.

The state's new mask rule comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people start wearing masks again indoors due to the Covid Delta variant.

"Yesterday, the CDC put out a series of recommendations based on their finding that even if you're vaccinated, you can spread the Delta variant. And that changes a lot. It puts our workforce at risk, it puts your health at risk and it puts at risk our ability to provide services that are desperately needed in person to the people of the Commonwealth," Beshear said.

He said that he hopes the mask requirement will be temporary.

"Let's come in tomorrow doing the right thing for each other and for this state," he said.

