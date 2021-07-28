New Trailer Park For Swingers Opening In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new trailer park dedicated to swingers is coming in Louisiana.

Tee Boi's Swingers Trailer Park is set to open memorial weekend in 2022 in Mamou and will operate on the motto: Bring your house and share your spouse. While people can choose to live at the park, it will be more like a campground for swingers to enjoy "party-themed weekends," KLFY reports.

David Aucoin wants to bring the unique trailer park to the area because the swingers community is "bigger than most will know." Once completed, the site will have a nude pool and nude yoga stadium, as well as a strip poker hall and "key party cabana."

Since Aucoin announced that Tee Boi's will open in Mamou, he said people from the country have already reached out to him to see if it's legit.

"We have got some from Pennsylvania, we have got some from Arkansas, of course all around Acadiana, all around Mamou, Ville Platte, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Slidell," he said. "We have text messages from all over the country. It's mind boggling."

Aucoin has a message for those who have something to say against their community.

"Sucks them to be them," he said. "There's no reason to get mad at anybody for their preference. They're not out here hurting nobody. Nobody is selling drugs here. People just want to have a good time, enjoy themselves the way they want to. That's perfectly what it is."

