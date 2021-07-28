Packers Seemingly Meet Aaron Rodgers' Demands In Bringing Back Fan Favorite

By Jason Hall

July 28, 2021

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Photo: Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers seem to have met one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' demands in bringing back a favorite former teammate.

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Packers, announced he was returning to the franchise on Tuesday (July 27).

"I’M COMING HOME," Cobb shared with a photo of himself in his Packers uniform on his verified social media accounts.

ESPN reports Cobb, who spent the 2020 season with the Houston Texans, was re-acquired via trade and is expected to return to Green Bay "once the final details" of the deal are completed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Packers will need to finalize Rodgers' reworked contract for the 2021 season before finalizing a deal for Cobb, who is currently in the second year of a three-year, $27 million contract initially signed with the Texans last offseason.

Former ESPN anchor Trey Wingo initially reported Rodgers returning to the Packers hinged on the team re-acquiring Cobb on Monday (July 26).

Rodgers returned to the Packers on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of being "disgruntled" with the organization this offseason.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player arrived at Austin Straubel International Airport Monday (July 26) night and returned to the Green Bay Packers during the team's training camp session on Tuesday (July 27), WBAY reports.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Rodgers "arrived at Lambeau Field" Tuesday morning via Twitter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who initially reported Rodgers was "disgruntled" in April, reports the quarterback agreed to a new deal to return to the Packers for the 2021 season, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually-agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources."

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rodgers and the Packers were "in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season," according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Rapoport said the deal is expected to "be official soon" and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player was expected to arrive at the Packers camp within the next few days at the time of the report.

Rapoport also reported Rodgers had "indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play" for the Packers during the upcoming NFL season hours prior to his report of the expected new contract agreement.

"That is the expectation," Rapoport tweeted. "Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is 'hopeful' for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism."

Last week, Schefter reported that Rodgers reportedly turned down a two-year extension offered by Green Bay would have made Rodgers the highest-paid player in football, according to sources.

Schefter initially reported Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team" on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft in April.

Cobb will join a Packers receiving corps that includes primary option Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and second-round 2021 NFL Draft pick Amari Rodgers, the son of Tee Martin, who was Cobb's position coach during his final season at the University of Kentucky.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old receiver left Green Bay in March 2019, signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, before signing with Houston in April 2020.

