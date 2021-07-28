Packers Seemingly Meet Aaron Rodgers' Demands In Bringing Back Fan Favorite

The Green Bay Packers seem to have met one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' demands in bringing back a favorite former teammate.

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, who spent the first eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Packers, announced he was returning to the franchise on Tuesday (July 27).

"I’M COMING HOME," Cobb shared with a photo of himself in his Packers uniform on his verified social media accounts.

ESPN reports Cobb, who spent the 2020 season with the Houston Texans, was re-acquired via trade and is expected to return to Green Bay "once the final details" of the deal are completed.