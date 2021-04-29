Here's How 'Disgruntled' Aaron Rodgers Reacted To Trade Inquiry Reports
By Jason Hall
April 29, 2021
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" amid reports of teams reaching out to the Green Bay Packers about a potential trade leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29.)
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."
"The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote on Thursday.
Gutekunst responded to the report by telling ESPN, "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."
On Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the San Francisco 49ers "reached out" to the Packers on Wednesday (April 28) to inquire about a possible trade involving the Butte County, California native, however, no formal offer was made and a source confirmed there was a "zero percent chance" Green Bay was willing to trade the reigning NFL MVP.
Shortly after Pelissero's report, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported "a few teams" contacted the Packers about a possible trade involving Rodgers.
Rodgers has spent his entire career in Green Bay since being selected No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, which saw him serve as a backup and eventual heir to eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre during his first three seasons.
However, the Packers made a similar move in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Jordan Love at No. 26 overall, choosing to draft Rodgers' possible future replacement instead of getting the former Super Bowl MVP some offensive help with their first-round pick, leading to the initial speculation of a possible split.
Rodgers responded by putting together one of the best seasons of his career, recording an NFL best 48 touchdowns, 70.7 completion percentage and 9.1 touchdown percentage, as well as 4,299 yards and just five interceptions, while leading Green Bay to an NFC best 13-3 regular season record and winning the 2020 NFL MVP award.
The 49ers were among six teams reported to be possible trade destinations for Rodgers following the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss in January.
Rodgers' current contract includes a more than $37 million cap hit in 2021 and a nearly $40 million hit in 2022, according to OverTheCap.com.
