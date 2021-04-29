Here's How 'Disgruntled' Aaron Rodgers Reacted To Trade Inquiry Reports

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "disgruntled" amid reports of teams reaching out to the Green Bay Packers about a potential trade leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday (April 29.)

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."

"The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote on Thursday.

Gutekunst responded to the report by telling ESPN, "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."