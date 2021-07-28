PHOTOS: 0 Bedroom Home In Dallas Is Creeping Out House Hunters
By Anna Gallegos
July 28, 2021
Real estate is red hot right now, but a home that's for sale in Dallas has none of the amenities that a normal home have.
The zero bedroom, one bathroom house at 13229 Southview Lane is going for $989,000 and is just under 6,000 square feet. The home looks like it would be a nice, normal house to raise a couple of kids in.
However, the inside is a whole different story.
There's no living room or kitchen.
There's also no windows, but plenty of storage space.
Inside, it looks like a warehouse.
This listing on Zillow describes the house as
A property unlike any other! With walls, flooring, and ceiling made of concrete, this property can serve as the perfect storage spot for large wine collections, art collections, multiple cars, as well as serving as the ultimate safe house. The building is connected to two electrical grids and also features a natural gas generator that has is powered by two diesel fuel tanks in the event of a natural gas failure, making the chance of power loss a very rare. With office space as well as warehouse space and large outdoor area, there are many ways this property can be utilized.
Fans of the popular Facebook page "Zillow Gone Wild" have some theories about what this home actually is.
"It’s been years since I watched it, but this reminds me of where they worked in Breaking Bad for some reason," wrote Sheryl.
"With proper lightening and ventilation it would make an awesome grow house," said Anne.
"It’s a reverse mullet. Party in the front, business in the back," wrote Ellen.
"So this used to be where lobotomies were performed, yes?" said Courtney.
The house was formerly an AT&T data center, according to Felder Property Group.