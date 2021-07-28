PHOTOS: 0 Bedroom Home In Dallas Is Creeping Out House Hunters

By Anna Gallegos

July 28, 2021

House with American flag and 'for sale' sign, low angle view
Photo: Getty Images

Real estate is red hot right now, but a home that's for sale in Dallas has none of the amenities that a normal home have.

The zero bedroom, one bathroom house at 13229 Southview Lane is going for $989,000 and is just under 6,000 square feet. The home looks like it would be a nice, normal house to raise a couple of kids in.

However, the inside is a whole different story.

There's no living room or kitchen.

There's also no windows, but plenty of storage space.

Inside, it looks like a warehouse.

This listing on Zillow describes the house as

A property unlike any other! With walls, flooring, and ceiling made of concrete, this property can serve as the perfect storage spot for large wine collections, art collections, multiple cars, as well as serving as the ultimate safe house. The building is connected to two electrical grids and also features a natural gas generator that has is powered by two diesel fuel tanks in the event of a natural gas failure, making the chance of power loss a very rare. With office space as well as warehouse space and large outdoor area, there are many ways this property can be utilized.

Fans of the popular Facebook page "Zillow Gone Wild" have some theories about what this home actually is.

"It’s been years since I watched it, but this reminds me of where they worked in Breaking Bad for some reason," wrote Sheryl.

"With proper lightening and ventilation it would make an awesome grow house," said Anne.

"It’s a reverse mullet. Party in the front, business in the back," wrote Ellen.

"So this used to be where lobotomies were performed, yes?" said Courtney.

The house was formerly an AT&T data center, according to Felder Property Group.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About PHOTOS: 0 Bedroom Home In Dallas Is Creeping Out House Hunters

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.