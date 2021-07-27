Home For Sale In Utah Has Unusual Listing Price

One Utah man is selling his home, and the listing price isn't something you see every day. 2 KUTV reported that the man is hoping to get some cryptocurrency instead of cash.

Owner Scott Paul is even offering a sweet deal to anyone willing to pay with cryptocurrency. The listing price is $389,000, but paying with DOGE coin will get the buyer a 10 percent discount.

The "for sale" sign in front of the home has seven different cryptocurrency options listed on it, but Paul is really oping to receive DOGE coin. Paul says that he sees the future value in DOE coin.

Paul said:

"The decision was pretty obvious. I have a house I want to sell, why not push it to the limit to see if I can sell it for DOGE, because we have to keep using this currency if we're going to get it to mainstream."

Paul owns the tech company Wooly in Lehi and has invested in cryptocurrency before. He fully believes that it's the future of investments.

Paul said:

"I have really thick skin for the drops and I do get a little depressed when we go through those, but U've been there before."

According to the owner, even if he sells the home for cash, he is going to turn right around and buy DOGE coin with the profits.