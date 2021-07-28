Ron Popeil, Ronco Founder And 'Informercial King,' Dead At 86
By Jason Hall
July 28, 2021
Ron Popeil, the famed American inventor and spokesman regarded as the "informercial king," has died at the age of 86.
Family sources confirmed Popeil was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a severe medical emergency Tuesday (July 27) and died Wednesday (July 28) morning surrounded by loved ones, TMZ reports.
Popeil, who is credited for creating the Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ, brought a signature style to informercials, featuring his notable catchphrases "Sell it and forget it" and "but wait, there's more!"
The Showtime Rotisserie & BBQ made more than $1 billion in domestic sales, setting records for QVC.
The New York native was born in 1935 and stepped into the businesses world working alongside his father at his manufacturing facility in Chicago, which specialized in kitchen products.
Popeil created the famous Chop-O-Matic food processing appliance in 1959, which sold 2 million units, and later the Veg-O-Matic.
Popeil launched his own company, Ronco, in 1964, which marketed hundreds of products through informercials for decades.
The entrepreneur was also famously parodied by Dan Aykroyd during the second season of Saturday Night Live in 1976.
TMZ reports Popeil made more than $200 million during his career.
The famed pitchman is survived by his wife, Robin, four daughters and four grandchildren.