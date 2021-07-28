See How Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh Performed In Tokyo Olympics

Alex Walsh, a swimmer from Nashville competing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, raced in the 200 meter individual medley final on Tuesday night (July 27) and helped clinch another two medals for the U.S.

Walsh claimed the silver medal after finishing in second place behind Japan's Yui Ohashi, who earned the gold. Team USA's Kate Douglass, who also is Walsh's teammate at the University of Virginia, came in third to win the bronze.

According to WKRN, Walsh finished the race with a time of 2:08.65, falling just short of Ohashi who finished .13 seconds before. Douglass followed quickly behind with a finishing time of 2:09.04.

Check out the close finish below.