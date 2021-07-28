See How Nashville Swimmer Alex Walsh Performed In Tokyo Olympics
By Sarah Tate
July 28, 2021
Alex Walsh, a swimmer from Nashville competing for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, raced in the 200 meter individual medley final on Tuesday night (July 27) and helped clinch another two medals for the U.S.
Walsh claimed the silver medal after finishing in second place behind Japan's Yui Ohashi, who earned the gold. Team USA's Kate Douglass, who also is Walsh's teammate at the University of Virginia, came in third to win the bronze.
According to WKRN, Walsh finished the race with a time of 2:08.65, falling just short of Ohashi who finished .13 seconds before. Douglass followed quickly behind with a finishing time of 2:09.04.
Check out the close finish below.
What a finish! 💪🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/Zrewk9n42h— USA Swimming (@USASwimming) July 28, 2021
Walsh, 19, is a graduate of Harpeth Hall and spent a lot of time training in the competition pool at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville, per WKRN.
"Alex broke high school records," said Polly Linden, Walsh's swimming and diving coach at Harpeth Hall. "Our team was named national champions for two years with Alex, so we definitely had gotten used to all kinds of awards that we had not seen before with the Walsh sisters on our team. I think this is just the next level. Where do you go from NCAA champion as a freshman? I guess Olympic medalist."
Jess Hill, Head of Harpeth Hall, said the school is honored to have Walsh represent the institution.
"Her strength and poise are an inspiration to all of us, and I am so glad she will now serve as a role model to all girls and young women," said Hill. "She leads confidently both in and out of the pool."