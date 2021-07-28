This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available.

Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.

So, where is the best burger going to be found in Missouri?

It is at Town Topic in Kansas City.

Here is what the report had to say about Missouri's best burger joint:

"Restaurants typically come and go like clouds in the sky, but since 1937, Kansas City has been able to depend on Town Topic, the iconic little diner at 20th and Broadway. At any hour, on any day of the week, you can come here, and you should. Fresh beef is pressed so thoroughly onto the flat top you can practically see through it, with liberal amounts of onions pressed on top of that (so the two cook together), lots of seasoning, and—boom—you've got another great, pre-trend smash burger. Once one of America's great burger towns, things have changed considerably in the last couple of decades, and Town Topic, which used to have locations all over town, now runs a decidedly smaller operation. But the original is still here, and if generations of locals have a say in the matter, it won't be going anywhere, anytime soon."

