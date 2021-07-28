This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 28, 2021

Fresh beef burger with French Fries
Photo: Getty Images

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available.

Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.

So, where is the best burger going to be found in Missouri?

It is at Town Topic in Kansas City.

Here is what the report had to say about Missouri's best burger joint:

"Restaurants typically come and go like clouds in the sky, but since 1937, Kansas City has been able to depend on Town Topic, the iconic little diner at 20th and Broadway. At any hour, on any day of the week, you can come here, and you should. Fresh beef is pressed so thoroughly onto the flat top you can practically see through it, with liberal amounts of onions pressed on top of that (so the two cook together), lots of seasoning, and—boom—you've got another great, pre-trend smash burger. Once one of America's great burger towns, things have changed considerably in the last couple of decades, and Town Topic, which used to have locations all over town, now runs a decidedly smaller operation. But the original is still here, and if generations of locals have a say in the matter, it won't be going anywhere, anytime soon."

To view the best burgers in all 50 U.S. states, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Missouri Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.