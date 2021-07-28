Thomas Rhett Shared 'Intense' And 'Strange' Phobias

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

No matter how tough you may look, everyone has some fears or phobias that they just can't get over.

Though he likes to hunt, fish, and spend hours outdoors, Thomas Rhett has some fears of his own. He recently spoke about his fears and phobias, explaining it all to Big Machine Label Group.

The "Country Again" artist said that he has a few "strange" and "intense" fears. He said:

"I have a few strange… I don’t know if they’re strange fears but they are intense fears. I really, really do not like spiders at all. I can handle a small one, but anything a little bit bigger than that I can’t really deal with it. I don’t like roaches either."

He also said he doesn't like to be in the dark while he is alone. Rhett said, "I really don’t like to be in the dark by myself. I usually sleep with the TV on when I’m sleeping by myself."

Thankfully for the 31-year-old artist, he has his wife, Lauren, and three children, Willa Gray, Ada James, and Lennon Love, keep him company most of the time. His family often joins him on the road as well, so he rarely sleeps alone.

