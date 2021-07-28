U.S. Concerned About China's Nukes After New Report Surfaces

The Pentagon and several Republican congressmen expressed concerns over China's build-up of its nuclear forces on Tuesday (July 27) amid reports of 110 additional missile silos being built in Beijing.

The Federation of American Scientists shared satellite images showing a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region on Monday (July 26), which came weeks after another report on the construction of about 120 missile silos in Yumen, a desert area about 240 miles southeast, NBC News reports.

"This is the second time in two months the public has discovered what we have been saying all along about the growing threat the world faces and the veil of secrecy that surrounds it," the U.S. Strategic Command said in tweet sharing a New York Times article on the AFS report.