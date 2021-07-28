What You Need To Know About The Next Heat Wave Coming Later This Week
By Zuri Anderson
July 28, 2021
Another heat wave is expected to sweep over the Pacific Northwest later this week, KATU reports.
While this will bring high temperatures, it won't be record-breaking like the heat dome that came in June. Meteorologists with the news station said a ridge of high pressure will expand over the region, bringing sweltering heat.
"Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s and will likely reach the upper 90s before cooler air arrives this weekend," reporters wrote. These temperatures are still warm enough to cause heat-related illnesses like dehydration and heat stroke, experts warn.
Portland, Seattle, and other parts of the region saw triple-digit temperatures last month and dozens of deaths in connection to the heat wave. A majority of the 115 deaths in Oregon were in Multnomah County, KATU noted. At least 78 people passed away in Washington due to heat-related complications.
Warmer weather on the way Thursday through Saturday, with Friday likely the warmest of the week. This will NOT be nearly has hot as our extreme heat last month, but can still be dangerous for those sensitive to heat so review how to stay safe this week! #wawx pic.twitter.com/VEcj9nc7Ks— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 28, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for parts of Oregon later this week. Please take the necessary precautions. Know the signs of the different heat-related illnesses. #ORWx #Oregon pic.twitter.com/zKez4MUbbZ— Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) July 27, 2021
People are still reeling from the effects of the last heat wave, which saw crops perishing and even wildlife suffering from abnormal conditions. Warnings and burn bans were also instituted since the high temperatures increased the likelihood of fires breaking out in both Washington and Oregon.