What You Need To Know About The Next Heat Wave Coming Later This Week

By Zuri Anderson

July 28, 2021

Heatwave Sets Record Temperatures In Portland
Tubers at Sellwood Riverfront Park during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, U.S., on Monday, June 28, 2021.
Photo: Getty Images

Another heat wave is expected to sweep over the Pacific Northwest later this week, KATU reports.

While this will bring high temperatures, it won't be record-breaking like the heat dome that came in June. Meteorologists with the news station said a ridge of high pressure will expand over the region, bringing sweltering heat.

"Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s and will likely reach the upper 90s before cooler air arrives this weekend," reporters wrote. These temperatures are still warm enough to cause heat-related illnesses like dehydration and heat stroke, experts warn.

Portland, Seattle, and other parts of the region saw triple-digit temperatures last month and dozens of deaths in connection to the heat wave. A majority of the 115 deaths in Oregon were in Multnomah County, KATU noted. At least 78 people passed away in Washington due to heat-related complications.

People are still reeling from the effects of the last heat wave, which saw crops perishing and even wildlife suffering from abnormal conditions. Warnings and burn bans were also instituted since the high temperatures increased the likelihood of fires breaking out in both Washington and Oregon.

