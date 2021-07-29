10 Best Counties In Texas To Raise A Family

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Texas to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Dallas County

Population: 2,606,868

Median home value: $174,900

Median rent: $1,105

Top places to live: Cottonwood Creek South, Heights Park, Coppell



9: Harris County

Population: 4,646,630

Median home value: $175,700

Median rent: $1,078

Top places to live: Nassau Bay, Spring Valley Village, Memorial



8: Montgomery County

Population: 571,949

Median home value: $235,800

Median rent: $1,203

Top places to live: The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Oak Ridge North



7: Chambers County

Population: 41,305

Median home value: $200,400

Median rent: $918

Top places to live: Mont Belvieu, Winnie, Old River-Winfree



6: Williamson County

Population: 547,604

Median home value: $262,300

Median rent: $1,327

Top places to live: Brushy Creek, Cedar Park, Round Rock



5: Travis County

Population: 1,226,805

Median home value: $324,800

Median rent: $1,289

Top places to live: Old Enfield, Rollingwood, Gateway



4: Rockwall County

Population: 97,175

Median home value: $266,200

Median rent: $1,429

Top places to live: Rockwall, Heath, Fate



3: Denton County

Population: 833,822

Median home value: $277,800

Median rent: $1,218

Top places to live: Flower Mound, Highland Village, Trophy Club



2: Fort Bend County

Population: 765,394

Median home value: $265,900

Median rent: $1,431

Top places to live: Cinco Ranch, Sugar Land, Greatwood



1: Collin County

Population: 973,977

Median home value: $315,300

Median rent: $1,389

Top places to live: Timberbrook, Preston Highlands, Plano

See the full list here.