10 Best Counties In Texas To Raise A Family

By Anna Gallegos

July 29, 2021

Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.

Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Texas to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

Here's the top 10:

10: Dallas County

  • Population: 2,606,868
  • Median home value: $174,900
  • Median rent: $1,105
  • Top places to live: Cottonwood Creek South, Heights Park, Coppell


9: Harris County

  • Population: 4,646,630
  • Median home value: $175,700
  • Median rent: $1,078
  • Top places to live: Nassau Bay, Spring Valley Village, Memorial


8: Montgomery County

  • Population: 571,949
  • Median home value: $235,800
  • Median rent: $1,203
  • Top places to live: The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Oak Ridge North


7: Chambers County

  • Population: 41,305
  • Median home value: $200,400
  • Median rent: $918
  • Top places to live: Mont Belvieu, Winnie, Old River-Winfree


6: Williamson County

  • Population: 547,604
  • Median home value: $262,300
  • Median rent: $1,327
  • Top places to live: Brushy Creek, Cedar Park, Round Rock


5: Travis County

  • Population: 1,226,805
  • Median home value: $324,800
  • Median rent: $1,289
  • Top places to live: Old Enfield, Rollingwood, Gateway


4: Rockwall County

  • Population: 97,175
  • Median home value: $266,200
  • Median rent: $1,429
  • Top places to live: Rockwall, Heath, Fate


3: Denton County

  • Population: 833,822
  • Median home value: $277,800
  • Median rent: $1,218
  • Top places to live: Flower Mound, Highland Village, Trophy Club


2: Fort Bend County

  • Population: 765,394
  • Median home value: $265,900
  • Median rent: $1,431
  • Top places to live: Cinco Ranch, Sugar Land, Greatwood


1: Collin County

  • Population: 973,977
  • Median home value: $315,300
  • Median rent: $1,389
  • Top places to live: Timberbrook, Preston Highlands, Plano

See the full list here.

