10 Best Counties In Texas To Raise A Family
By Anna Gallegos
July 29, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Everyone wants the best for their family, and a family's quality of life is influenced by where they live.
Stacker recently compiled a list of the best counties in Texas to raise a family. The list compares counties based on their cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.
Here's the top 10:
10: Dallas County
- Population: 2,606,868
- Median home value: $174,900
- Median rent: $1,105
- Top places to live: Cottonwood Creek South, Heights Park, Coppell
9: Harris County
- Population: 4,646,630
- Median home value: $175,700
- Median rent: $1,078
- Top places to live: Nassau Bay, Spring Valley Village, Memorial
8: Montgomery County
- Population: 571,949
- Median home value: $235,800
- Median rent: $1,203
- Top places to live: The Woodlands, Shenandoah, Oak Ridge North
7: Chambers County
- Population: 41,305
- Median home value: $200,400
- Median rent: $918
- Top places to live: Mont Belvieu, Winnie, Old River-Winfree
6: Williamson County
- Population: 547,604
- Median home value: $262,300
- Median rent: $1,327
- Top places to live: Brushy Creek, Cedar Park, Round Rock
5: Travis County
- Population: 1,226,805
- Median home value: $324,800
- Median rent: $1,289
- Top places to live: Old Enfield, Rollingwood, Gateway
4: Rockwall County
- Population: 97,175
- Median home value: $266,200
- Median rent: $1,429
- Top places to live: Rockwall, Heath, Fate
3: Denton County
- Population: 833,822
- Median home value: $277,800
- Median rent: $1,218
- Top places to live: Flower Mound, Highland Village, Trophy Club
2: Fort Bend County
- Population: 765,394
- Median home value: $265,900
- Median rent: $1,431
- Top places to live: Cinco Ranch, Sugar Land, Greatwood
1: Collin County
- Population: 973,977
- Median home value: $315,300
- Median rent: $1,389
- Top places to live: Timberbrook, Preston Highlands, Plano
See the full list here.