Texas High School QB May Skip Senior Year To Cash In At Ohio State

By Anna Gallegos

July 29, 2021

Now that NCAA rules allow college athletes to sign endorsement deals and profit off their name, image, and likeness, a top high school football player in Texas has to make a decision of a lifetime.

Quinn Ewers must decide if he wants to finish his senior year at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, or go to Ohio State and start making money.

18-year-old Ewers is the top high school football recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.com. He already verbally committed to Ohio and has the potential to earn up to a million dollars in endorsement deals, Yahoo Sports reported.

“I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet. I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with UIL stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn," the teen told Yahoo.

A Texas-based kombucha company has already approached Ewers about representing their brand. However, the state's University Interscholastic League told the teen and his family that they'll be in violation of state law if they try to cash in on the football player's name, image, and likeness while he's still in high school.

Ewers also understands that starting at Ohio a year early means he'll be giving up the normal life of high schooler to become a Buckeye.

“If I enroll at Ohio State, obviously I’d be able to make money off the deals, and I feel like it’d be a big advantage of learning the playbook and getting comfortable with the campus and all my teammates. But if I stay and don’t get paid, I may be able to win a state title," he said.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.