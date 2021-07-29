Heat Advisory Issued For Middle Tennessee Ahead Of Extreme Temperatures

By Sarah Tate

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A heat advisory for most of Middle Tennessee will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday (July 29) due to extreme temperatures, FOX 17 reports. While the mid-state has already seen high temperatures and humidity throughout the summer season, the region could likely soon hit triple digits on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, weather experts said that temperatures could reach 100 degrees, which would be the first time in nearly a decade that the area has seen such extreme heat. The last time Nashville saw 100-degree weather was July 8, 2012, and the previous warmest day for Middle Tennessee was October 3, 2019, with 99 degrees.

According to FOX 17 meteorologist Katy Morgan, even if the temperature doesn't fully reach 100 degrees, the heat index, or what the temps feel like, could be around 105 degrees or higher.

Due to the extreme temperatures, the risk of heat-related illnesses are increased so it's important to understand the signs of potential heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion could cause heavy sweating and cold skin, a fast and weak pulse, dizziness, nausea, fatigue and more. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should be moved to a cool place and sip some water.

Heat stroke could cause a high body temperature and rapid strong pulse, headache, dizziness, fainting confusion, and more. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so 911 should be called in the event someone is experiencing these symptoms. While it is suggested that these individuals be moved to a cooler place, the CDC doesn't recommend giving them anything to drink.

For more information on heat-related illnesses, visit the CDC's website here.

