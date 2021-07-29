Jack White Unveils New Multimedia Hub For His Creative Work Beyond Music

Jack White has established an outlet to spotlight his artistic projects beyond his music career.

The 46-year-old rocker defines himself as an “interdisciplinary artist” on Jack White Art & Design, a multimedia hub that just debuted to give focus to White’s work in furniture & upholstery, instruments & hardware, sculpture, photography and other endeavors. White made the announcement Wednesday (July 28).

Ben Blackwell, of Third Man Upholstery and Third Man Records, said on the new Jack White Art & Design site:

“To work with Jack White, to watch him work at anything…is to witness the mind of an artist as it explores and problem solves,” he said in his statement. Blackwell continued later: “The point is to make something beautiful….to take an empty space, to envision what you’d like it to look like, not just visually, but spatially, texturally, experientially, and design into that vision, making and taking the occasional left turns, keeping architects and contractors on their toes and folks like myself, who have to find the kind way to say ‘No Jack, I don’t think a fog machine would be a good idea for the pressing plant.’

“And then to hear him explain it, with a viewing window, the public looking in, tight spotlights over each individual record press, calling the beauty and the cinematic quality he wants to highlight in this situation…most of the time I find myself saying “‘When you put it that way, it does sound pretty impressive.’”

Much of the Detroit-born rocker’s sculpture and upholstery work has been private over the last two decades, according to Jack White Art & Design. Still, White, who now lives in Nashville, has “further explored” design via Third Man Records.

“Whether interiors, visuals for print, photography, industrial, film or literally any combination of the bunch, White designs with purpose, with conviction and with passion.”

See more from the new Jack White Art & Design here.