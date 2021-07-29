Lakers Nearing Blockbuster Trade For Former MVP Russell Westbrook: Report

Russell Westbrook is may soon be returning to his hometown.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly "near a deal" to acquire the former NBA Most Valuable Player in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards hours ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Lakers will send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a 2021 first-round pick to Washington in exchange for the nine-time all-star.

Westbrook, 32, a Long Beach native, was a two-year standout at the UCLA before being selected No. 4 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2008 NBA Draft.

The point guard would join his fourth team in four years after spending his first 11 seasons with the Thunder, before joining the Houston Rockets in 2019 and the Wizards in 2020.