Major Update On Red Sox, Anthony Rizzo Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in serious talks to acquire Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Red Sox and Cubs "have discussed an Anthony Rizzo trade as recently as the last 24 hours" on Thursday (July 29) afternoon.

Morosi's reports comes as the Cubs kept Rizzo and third baseman Kris Bryant out of the lineup for their home game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, one day ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Friday (July 30) at 4:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Red Sox have discussed a trade involving Rizzo with the Cubs.

"The Cubs have at least had preliminary conversations with Boston about a deal for Rizzo, according to sources, as Boston has the worst first-base production of any team in baseball this season," Passan wrote via ESPN+ (subscription needed).

Passan also acknowledged that the Milwaukee Brewers also have a need for a first baseman, but a deal is unlikely given the Cubs' asking price and displeasure of trading the fan favorite to a division rival.

Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, was an integral part of the Cubs ending their 108-year World Series drought in 2016, but is among several big names reported to be on the trading block given the franchise's plan to rebuild its roster.

A move to Boston would bring the Parkland, Florida native full circle as he was selected in the sixth-round of the 2007 Major League Baseball draft by the Red Sox.

Rizzo played in the Red Sox's organization for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox, Greenville Drive, Salem Red Sox and the Portland Sea Dogs before being included in a blockbuster trade along with several other top prospects in exchange for then-San Diego Padres All-Star first baseman Adrián González in 2010.