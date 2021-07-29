Michigan Bar Requiring Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Covid Test To Enter

A Detroit bar is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 and managing to keep its doors open while doing so.

As of July 30, Marble Bar will require all customers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48-hours to be able to enter the establishment, FOX 2 reported.

"It's not an industry where social distancing is a reality," owner Raphael Blake said. Blake says his fully-vaccinated staff supports this decision.

In a Facebook post made on Monday (July 26), Marble Bar announced its new requirements for entry. In the post, they wrote:

"The Delta variant has proven to be more resilient against the vaccine and more transmissible in all environments. As an establishment aiming to bring people close together, we feel it is our duty to limit transmission and proliferation of Covid-19 in any way possible so that the party can continue. "

They also wrote that the safety of their staff and patrons is important to them.

"They (the staff) have to be there every night in a crowded nightclub with people ordering drinks, without masks on," Blake told FOX 2. "They have a lot of exposure."

The Facebook post did not state when or if the new requirement will end.