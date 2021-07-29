Milwaukee's First Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Shop Now Open

A new sandwich shop has opened its doors in the Milwaukee area.

Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed restaurant, opened for business Monday (July 26) on Milwaukee's Eastside.

The sub shop is located at 2907 N. Oakland Ave, a few blocks away from UW-Milwaukee's campus, a news release stated.

The new Milwaukee location was opened by Heather Gawlitta and Robert ‘RC’ Huhn. The couple decided to become franchise owners when Gawlitta left her 26-plus-year teaching career. The news release states that the couple has always been interested in owning a restaurant. They were swayed to franchise Cheba Hut because of the food and laid-back brand.

"I think one of the things we love most about Cheba Hut is the fact that it’s not just a place for customers to pick up a great sandwich. It's a destination," Gawlitta said. "I'm excited to bring a fresh concept to the community where our employees are going to want to come to work. At the end of the day, we want our employees to love Cheba Hut just as much as we know the customers will."

At the "toasted" sandwich shop, you will find 30 signature subs, salads, "munchies," treats and "cottonmouth cures" (drinks). The Milwaukee location also offers a full-service bar that serves marijuana-theme named signature drinks.