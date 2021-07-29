Milwaukee's First Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Shop Now Open

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 29, 2021

close-up a man holding a sandwich
Photo: Getty Images

A new sandwich shop has opened its doors in the Milwaukee area.

Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed restaurant, opened for business Monday (July 26) on Milwaukee's Eastside.

The sub shop is located at 2907 N. Oakland Ave, a few blocks away from UW-Milwaukee's campus, a news release stated.

The new Milwaukee location was opened by Heather Gawlitta and Robert RC Huhn. The couple decided to become franchise owners when Gawlitta left her 26-plus-year teaching career. The news release states that the couple has always been interested in owning a restaurant. They were swayed to franchise Cheba Hut because of the food and laid-back brand.

"I think one of the things we love most about Cheba Hut is the fact that it’s not just a place for customers to pick up a great sandwich. It's a destination," Gawlitta said. "I'm excited to bring a fresh concept to the community where our employees are going to want to come to work. At the end of the day, we want our employees to love Cheba Hut just as much as we know the customers will."

At the "toasted" sandwich shop, you will find 30 signature subs, salads, "munchies," treats and "cottonmouth cures" (drinks). The Milwaukee location also offers a full-service bar that serves marijuana-theme named signature drinks.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Milwaukee's First Marijuana-Themed Sandwich Shop Now Open

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.