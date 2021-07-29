Miranda Lambert Joined By Surprise Guests At CMA Summer Jam

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Country Music Association held its CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville, Tennessee this week. The two-night event was filled with a star-studded lineup, including big names like Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. Tickets for the show sold out in just minutes after only being announced two weeks prior.

Miranda Lambert took the stage Wednesday night (July 28th) for an unforgettable performance, armed with some powerful hits. Lambert had a "blazing" set, reported the Tennessean. She played upbeat hits like "Bluebird," "Kerosene," and "Gunpowder and Lead," which got the crowd up and excited.

She was also joined by two special, surprise guests on stage. Friends Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley hopped on stage with Lambert to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Both acts took the spotlight to play one song each. They were then brought back together by Lambert herself for a stellar four-part harmony on the Allman Brothers' hit "Midnight Rider."

It's no doubt we have all missed live music. Lambert said while on stage, "It's good to be back."

The night finished off with performances by Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, and Jimmie Allen.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Miranda Lambert Joined By Surprise Guests At CMA Summer Jam

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.