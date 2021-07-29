Miranda Lambert Joined By Surprise Guests At CMA Summer Jam

The Country Music Association held its CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Ampitheater in Nashville, Tennessee this week. The two-night event was filled with a star-studded lineup, including big names like Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. Tickets for the show sold out in just minutes after only being announced two weeks prior.

Miranda Lambert took the stage Wednesday night (July 28th) for an unforgettable performance, armed with some powerful hits. Lambert had a "blazing" set, reported the Tennessean. She played upbeat hits like "Bluebird," "Kerosene," and "Gunpowder and Lead," which got the crowd up and excited.

She was also joined by two special, surprise guests on stage. Friends Brothers Osborne and Dierks Bentley hopped on stage with Lambert to deliver an unforgettable performance.

Both acts took the spotlight to play one song each. They were then brought back together by Lambert herself for a stellar four-part harmony on the Allman Brothers' hit "Midnight Rider."

It's no doubt we have all missed live music. Lambert said while on stage, "It's good to be back."

The night finished off with performances by Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs, and Jimmie Allen.