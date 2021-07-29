Miranda Lambert Mourns The Death Of Her Beloved Dog Jessi

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her beloved rescue dog Jessi. The country music star announced on Thursday (July 29) that her companion of more than 13 years had passed away.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi," she wrote in an emotional tribute on her Instagram alongside a series of photos. In the photos, Lambert is all smiles with her companion from the time she was a puppy to now. "I got to love her and be her mom for 13 1/2 years."

The "Somethin' Bad" singer remembered rescuing Jessi and her brother Waylon from the side of an Oklahoma road in 2008 when they were just 6 weeks old and revealed the fateful inspiration behind their names.

"My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the 'I am Jessi Colter' album," she said. "That's how they got their names."