Nebraska Eats More Fast Food Than Most Of The U.S.

People from Nebraska eat more fast food than most Americans.

That’s according to a new study from Zippia, a career research hub that analyzed which states love fast food the most.

The report even ranks the Top 10 states that eat the most fast food — and the 10 states that eat the least fast food.

In fact, Nebraska is nearly the No. 1 state with the most fast food joints per 10,000 residents.

The fast food industry employs more than 4.5 million in the U.S. and more than 12 million worldwide. Fast food restaurants are more common in some states and cities than others, Zippia found.

“In general, the south has disproportionately high amount of fast food joints, while the northeast has far less,” Zippia noted, among other fast facts. “Subway is the most common fast food restaurant- followed by McDonald’s and then Burger King”

Nebraskans love fast food so much, the Cornhusker State ranked No. 2 among the states that eat the most fast food, according to Zippia. It’s second only to Alabama, which has a whopping 6.3 fast food restaurants per 10,000 residents.

Here’s there rest of the Top 10:

Alabama Nebraska West Virginia Oklahoma Tennessee Indiana Georgia Missouri South Carolina Kentucky

See the full report from Zippia here.