New Nashville Zoo Tour Lets You Pet Real Rhinos

If you've ever wanted to get close enough to pet a rhinoceros, now's your chance.

The Nashville Zoo is offering a peak behind the scenes tour with its "Rise & Shine with Rhinos" tour that allows guests to pet the rhinos as they learn more about the threatened creatures, FOX 17 reports.

"While the Southern white rhino (Ceratotherium simum) is the least endangered of the living rhino species, they are listed as near threatened due to habitat loss and illegal poaching," according to the zoo. "In South Africa alone, poachers kill three or more rhinos per day to feed the demand for rhino horns on the black market."

The Nashville Zoo currently has five rhinos: one male, TC, and four females, Nandi, Kacie, Norma and Modwani.