North Carolina Man Finds 'Ghostly' Frog Outside His Home

After several strange animals have been spotted around Raleigh lately, and a new creature has decided to add its name to the growing list after the "ghostly" creature was found in a man's backyard.

A man in Garner was uncovering the grill in his yard when he opened it to discover a white frog sitting inside, WRAL reports. Maureen Stilwell said he had never seen a fully white frog before so of course he snapped some photos, which can be seen here.

According to the news outlet, the descriptions of the unique frog could point to it being a Gray Treefrog, or Hyla versicolor.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said that the two types of gray treefrogs, the common gray and the Cope's gray, look similar and can rapidly change color from gray to brown to almost white. While they may look the same, however, they can be identified by their different breeding calls. Each also are more common in certain areas of the state than the other.

"Cope's gray treefrogs are widespread throughout most of North Carolina," NCWRC states. "Common gray treefrogs have been documented only in Warren and Caswell counties."

This is the second sighting of a ghostly creature in the area after a rare albino deer was spotted in a North Raleigh neighborhood.