WATCH: Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Raleigh Neighborhood

A rare albino deer was recently spotted in a North Raleigh neighborhood, offering a more magical, and slightly less dangerous, wildlife experience than what has been reported recently.

Only around 30,000 deer in the world are truly albino, according to WRAL. The North Carolina Wildlife Commission describes albino deer as having a lack of pigmentation, with white fur and pink eyes, nose and hooves.

The unique animal was captured on video by a resident, who shared the footage with WRAL. In the video, a young child can be heard asking, "Is that Santa's deer?"

Check out the enchanting video below.