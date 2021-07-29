Earlier this week, a new report claimed Prince Harry planned to release a second memoir following the eventual passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex has now officially denied the report.

"The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing one 'when his granny dies,'" royal reporter Rebecca English said at the time, stating her source was “impeccably”’ placed in the publishing industry. "But what is most shocking, frankly, is Harry's suggestion that the second book won't be published until the Queen is no longer here. People [will] start asking, 'What has he got, who is he going to target?' The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste."



Harry's lawyer confirmed that the Prince does have a four-book deal with Penguin Random House, however, none of his memoirs are contingent on his grandmother's health or passing. While little else is known about Harry's major book deal, he has announced he's writing a memoir about his life as a prince.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said of the book. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Harry's memoir is set to be published sometime in 2022.