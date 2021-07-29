Steelers React To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Surprising Madden Rating

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to disagree with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's rating in the upcoming Madden video game.

Madden NFL 22's verified Twitter account shared a graphic of the top-10 safeties in the game, which features Fitzpatrick ranked 10th with an 89 overall rating.

It's worth noting that Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (No. 8) -- Fitzpatrick's former teammate at the University of Alabama -- and Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (No. 9) also received 89 overall ratings.

The Steelers' verified account quote-tweeted the announcement with a simple, passive-aggressive "k."

For those unaware, the lower-case "k" response universally translates to "it's not actually ok..."