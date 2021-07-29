Steelers React To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Surprising Madden Rating

By Jason Hall

July 29, 2021

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to disagree with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's rating in the upcoming Madden video game.

Madden NFL 22's verified Twitter account shared a graphic of the top-10 safeties in the game, which features Fitzpatrick ranked 10th with an 89 overall rating.

It's worth noting that Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (No. 8) -- Fitzpatrick's former teammate at the University of Alabama -- and Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (No. 9) also received 89 overall ratings.

The Steelers' verified account quote-tweeted the announcement with a simple, passive-aggressive "k."

For those unaware, the lower-case "k" response universally translates to "it's not actually ok..."

The Steelers have a legitimate gripe as Fitzpatrick, who enters his third season with the franchise, is coming off two consecutive first-team All-Pro seasons, which also included Pro Bowl appearances.

Here is the full top-10 safeties according to the EA Sports Madden NFL 22 ratings:

  1. Tyrann Matheiu (Kansas City Chiefs)- 95 overall
  2. Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals)- 93 overall
  3. Devin McCourty (New England Patriots)- 92 overall
  4. Jessie Bates III (Cincinnati Bengals)- 91 overall
  5. Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos)- 91 overall
  6. Jamal Adams (Seattle Seahawks)- 90 overall
  7. Harrison Smith (Minnesota Vikings)- 90 overall
  8. Eddie Jackson (Chicago Bears)- 89 overall
  9. Adrian Amos (Green Bay Packers)- 89 overall
  10. Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers)- 89 overall

Madden NFL 22 is scheduled to be released on August 20.

