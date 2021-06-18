WATCH: Tom Brady Hilariously Acknowledges 'Curse' In New 'Madden' Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed the infamous "Madden Curse" in a new advertisement for the popular Madden NFL Football video game series.

Brady, who will once again appear on the game's cover, this time sharing the honor with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is featured wearing a protective bubble to avoid the "Madden Curse," which saw numerous past cover athletes experience injuries during the same season they were featured on the video game.

In the video, Brady is initially shown wearing the safety bubble in 2018, when he initially graced the Madden cover and remained uninjured, though later falling short in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is again shown wearing the bubble while riding the elevator at the EA Sports headquarters, as procedure to avoid injury during the upcoming season, at the end of the ad.

"Safe and sound on the cover of @EAMaddenNFL with @PatrickMahomes! (you have no idea how long it took me to type this inside this stupid bubble)," Brady tweeted on Thursday (June 18) after he and Mahomes were announced as the game's cover athletes.