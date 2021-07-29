Texas Supermarket Sells Tortilla Scented Candle

Texans can now enjoy the smell of tortillas without all of the work of making tortillas.

Beloved supermarket chain H-E-B recently released of line of candles based on their bakery good, including their freshly made butter tortillas, which sent social media into a tizzy.

"Tortilla. Scented. Candles. That's it, that's the tweet," the San Antonio-based company shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I'm gonna shove my whole face in it," one user named Andrea wrote back to the company.

The rest of the candle lineup includes Creamy Creations Vanilla, Two-Bite Brownie, Texas Wildflower Honey, Cowboy Cookie, Blueberry Muffin, Cinnamon Rolls, but the Bakery Butter Tortilla candle was the center of attention.

"I THOUGHT THESE WERE TOO GOOD FO BE TRUE. IM SO EXCITED THAT THEYRE REAL!!!!!!" Twitter user @ReginaPanelo wrote.

Writers at Texas Monthly magazine already got their hands on the entire collection but were on the fence about the tortilla scent. The magazine said the Texas Wildflower Honey candle was the best because "it’s subtle, smells nice, and offers a faint whiff of honey."

Curious Texans who want to smell these for themselves can find the candles on H-E-B shelves for $5 to $13 depending on the size. Ex-Texans will have to wait because the store is not shipping its products out of state at the moment.