These Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Portland

By Zuri Anderson

July 29, 2021

Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."

With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Portland? We went to TripAdvisor to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza. Restaurants with multiple locations were counted once!

Here's what we found in the Rose City:

  1. Nostrana, 1401 SE Morrison St Ste 101
  2. Apizza Scholls, 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd
  3. Ken's Artisan Pizza, 304 SE 28th Ave
  4. Sizzle Pie Central Eastside, 624 E Burnside St
  5. Oven and Shaker, 1134 NW Everett St
  6. Old Town Pizza & Brewing, 226 NW Davis St
  7. Life of Pie Pizza, 3632 N Williams Ave
  8. By Design Pizza, 10111 NE Cascades Pkwy
  9. Cibo, 3539 SE Division St
  10. Firehouse, 711 NE Dekum St

For more pizza places customers prefer, click here.

