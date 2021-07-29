These Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Portland
By Zuri Anderson
July 29, 2021
Americans love pizza. Complete with a nice crust, cheese and sauce, pizza has been a staple in the country's cuisine for centuries, and people love the various ways to make a pizza pie delicious.
"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month," according to data journalism site Stacker. "How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea."
With that said, where can you grab a yummy slice in Portland? We went to TripAdvisor to find the highest-rated restaurants serving up some delicious pizza. Restaurants with multiple locations were counted once!
Here's what we found in the Rose City:
- Nostrana, 1401 SE Morrison St Ste 101
- Apizza Scholls, 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd
- Ken's Artisan Pizza, 304 SE 28th Ave
- Sizzle Pie Central Eastside, 624 E Burnside St
- Oven and Shaker, 1134 NW Everett St
- Old Town Pizza & Brewing, 226 NW Davis St
- Life of Pie Pizza, 3632 N Williams Ave
- By Design Pizza, 10111 NE Cascades Pkwy
- Cibo, 3539 SE Division St
- Firehouse, 711 NE Dekum St
For more pizza places customers prefer, click here.