This Is Phoenix's Best Cheesecake

Friday (July 30th) is National Cheesecake Day, so today is the day to celebrate with a big slice of the delicious dessert at a local bakery.

Yelp has a list of the best cheesecake in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Phoenix for getting some cheesecake is Banham's Cheesecake. This place is so great that it boasts a full five-star rating.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Cute little shop with amazing cheesecake!! They have a good variety to pick from and offer slices or whole cheesecake. We tried the dulce de leche and the strawberry. Both were yummy but the strawberry was our favorite. The cheesecake is so light and fluffy and the perfect level of sweet. Looking forward to coming back and trying more. This would be a perfect place to pick up a cheesecake for a party."

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in the Phoenix area to get cheesecake:

Banham's Cheesecake The Velvet Buttercream Smallcakes Scottsdale Urban Cookies Bake Shop Red Apron Bakeshop Romanelli's Italian Deli & Bakery Sweet Desert Cafe Arai Pastry A Bakeshop Pop 'N Tea Bar

