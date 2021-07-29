This Utah Restaurant Is Offering Minimum Wage Of $15/Hr To Attract Workers

By Ginny Reese

July 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Wages at one local Utah restaurant are rising as employers are struggling to get workers. 2 KUTV reported that Cucina just raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour as restaurants are battling to get employees.

Owner Dean Pierose described Cucina as a "little food and wine island up here in the Avenues" in Salt Lake City. Pierose explained that he's trying to keep the restaurant open for three meals a day, seven days a week like it's been in the past. He wants to be able to continue to serve his longtime patrons, but can't find enough workers to do so.

Pierose said, "Nobody’s walking through the door looking for jobs." He also noted that "premium wages" are now a necessity to draw workers in. He explained, "Basically we went through the entire payroll and gave everybody a 12 to 25 percent increase."

He said that any new employee that signs on is now guaranteed at least $15 per hour.

According to president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber Derek Miller said that Cucina isn't the only restaurant upping wages. Miller said:

"Almost every restaurant or anyone else involved in the hospitality industry are increasing their starting salaries. I think we will see more businesses increasing wages as it’s required."

