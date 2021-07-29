This Is Salt Lake City's Best Cheesecake

Friday (July 30th) is National Cheesecake Day, so today is the day to celebrate with a big slice of the delicious dessert at a local bakery.

Yelp has a list of the best cheesecake in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Salt Lake City for getting some cheesecake is surprisingly not a bakery that is locally owned. SLC's favorite cheesecake, based on having the highest ratings, comes from The Cheesecake Factory.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"My friend and I got a couple slices of cheesecake to go tonight and ate them at outdoor tables near the food court and it was great! The service was super friendly and efficient. And we both loved our cheesecake slices!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in Salt Lake City to get cheesecake:

The Cheesecake Factory Fillings & Emulsions RubySnap Fresh Cookies Sweetaly Gelato Blacksmith Ice Cream Donut Boy Kyung's Bakery Tulie Bakery Délice Bakery & Café Auntie Rae's Dessert Island

