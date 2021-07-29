This Is Salt Lake City's Best Cheesecake

By Ginny Reese

July 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Friday (July 30th) is National Cheesecake Day, so today is the day to celebrate with a big slice of the delicious dessert at a local bakery.

Yelp has a list of the best cheesecake in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best place in Salt Lake City for getting some cheesecake is surprisingly not a bakery that is locally owned. SLC's favorite cheesecake, based on having the highest ratings, comes from The Cheesecake Factory.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"My friend and I got a couple slices of cheesecake to go tonight and ate them at outdoor tables near the food court and it was great! The service was super friendly and efficient. And we both loved our cheesecake slices!"

According to Yelp, here are the top ten places in Salt Lake City to get cheesecake:

  1. The Cheesecake Factory
  2. Fillings & Emulsions
  3. RubySnap Fresh Cookies
  4. Sweetaly Gelato
  5. Blacksmith Ice Cream
  6. Donut Boy
  7. Kyung's Bakery
  8. Tulie Bakery
  9. Délice Bakery & Café
  10. Auntie Rae's Dessert Island

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is Salt Lake City's Best Cheesecake

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.