This Is The Best Chicken Wing Restaurant In Phoenix

Thursday (July 29th) is National Chicken Wing Day, so you know what that means... it's time to get out and try a new restaurant tonight.

Yelp has a list of the best wings in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Phoenix for getting some chicken wings is Valley Wings. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"These are by FAR the best wings we have ever had! We were thoroughly impressed, from the incredible customer service to the amazing flavor of the wings! They were crispy & had the most flavorful homemade sauces. We can't wait to go back! These people have done everything right!!!"

Check out Valley Wings at 1495 N Hayden Road in Phoenix.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Phoenix to get chicken wings:

Valley Wings Word of Mouth Grill Jackalope Gastropub Epic Wings McKenzie's Midtown Tavern Po Chicken The Hot Chick AZ88 Zesty Zzeeks Pizza and Wings Harvey's Wineburger

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.